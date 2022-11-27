Instant analysis from Ravens’ 28-27 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Sunday’s Week 12 game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida:

Childs Walker, reporter: What a disaster. The Ravens seemed to have control of the game multiple times, but they could not make the necessary plays to extend their lead, and Gus Edwards coughed up the ball at the worst possible moment. Lamar Jackson answered with a gutsy 62-yard throw to DeSean Jackson to set up a go-ahead touchdown, but then the defense, so good in recent weeks, could not hold against quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Ravens controlled much of the game but undermined themselves with pre-snap disarray and poor execution in the red zone. Jackson just missed on several potential touchdown throws, but he did miss, and that’s the story of this offense right now. Ravens pass catchers also dropped at least three balls, so there was blame to go around. The defense, led by Marlon Humphrey, Calais Campbell and Tyus Bowser, stifled the run and produced another timely takeaway. But we saw the price of living dangerously in this one.

Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens defense played well in the past two games and it seemed like the group had gotten in a groove. But their inside linebackers missed a lot of tackles and they couldn’t cover in the secondary, which has been pointed out in recent weeks. The Ravens have several weaknesses, and everyone on defense got exploited in the second and fourth quarters by the Jaguars.

Andy Kostka, reporter: The Ravens have to look in the mirror and realize that the game was theirs to win — and not because Justin Tucker had an opportunity for a 67-yard field goal as time expired. That Hail Mary fell short, but Baltimore’s chance to extend a precarious four-game winning streak fell short earlier because its offense failed to score a touchdown on three of its five trips into Jacksonville’s red zone. Combine that with a defense that suddenly was porous when it needed to hold a seven-point lead with two minutes remaining and the Ravens deservedly lost — even though the nature of it is head-scratching.

Tim Schwartz, editor: That’s four collapses in four losses for the Ravens, who nearly got another miracle from Justin Tucker in the final seconds. There’s so much blame to go around for this one, but you have to start with veteran running back Gus Edwards coughing up the ball at the most inopportune time in the fourth quarter. The defense couldn’t stop Trevor Lawrence, who got hot down the stretch and consistently beat Baltimore’s cornerbacks on throws to the sidelines. For as much as this is a signature win for Jacksonville, it’s equally as bad for the Ravens, who somehow have lost four games now that they’ve led into the final minute and change. This one is gonna hurt.