Ravens RB Gus Edwards will play vs. Jaguars; S Kyle Hamilton inactive for first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards was activated for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his first game back after a monthlong absence.

Edwards left the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has missed their past two games with hamstring and knee injuries. Edwards, who’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season, was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

Wide receivers Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and Demarcus Robinson (hip) will also play Sunday. Both were considered questionable after limited practice weeks.

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, however, will miss his first game this season, hurting the defense’s flexibility in the slot. He left Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers with a minor knee injury and didn’t practice last week.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running back Mike Davis, rookie tight ends Isaiah Likely (ankle) and Charlie Kolar, rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo and inside linebacker Josh Bynes are also inactive. Kolar and Ojabo have yet to make their NFL debut.

Five Jaguars reserves are inactive: running back Darrell Henderson Jr., wide receiver Kendric Pryor, outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, cornerback Tre Herndon and safety Tyree Gillespie.