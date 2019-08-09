Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 29-0 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars

What Jackson did do in a limited sample was continue the steady progress we’ve seen from him as a passer. He completed four of six attempts, with the biggest play a 30-yard completion to Chris Moore off a rollout. He appeared to sail one attempt well over the head of tight end Nick Boyle and into Moore’s fortunately placed arms, but he said Moore was his target all along. Jackson generally avoided the sidearm releases and fluttering misfires that made critics question his passing skills last season.