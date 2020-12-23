Ravens film study: Why a dominant first half vs. Jacksonville could be a postseason blueprint

Then he accelerated, a quick burst that would take him across Jackson’s face. The ball was snapped, and when the Jaguars’ unblocked edge defender crashed on Jackson, Dobbins took the handoff and cruised to the edge, turning upfield for an easy 11-yard gain. Early in the second quarter, the Ravens used the same kind of motion for Dobbins near the goal line, and the rookie all but walked in, untouched, for a 2-yard score.