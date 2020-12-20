Instant analysis: Led by Lamar Jackson, Ravens crush Jaguars, 40-14, but get little help in playoff chase

Childs Walker: Between injuries and the emotional effort they expended six days earlier in Cleveland, the Ravens had excuses to come out flat against an opponent they were supposed to thrash. To their credit, they never let the Jaguars build any hope, dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. After an early interception, Lamar Jackson made excellent use of his clean pocket, probing downfield against one of the league’s worst pass defenses. On defense, the Ravens got after Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II and gave him little chance to go after an undermanned secondary. Give John Harbaugh credit; his teams usually do this as heavy favorites. The Ravens did not receive the help they needed in other games Sunday, so they’ll continue to survey the playoff landscape nervously as they prepare for another must-win game against the New York Giants.