Ravens agree to one-year deal with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to bolster pass rush

Jadeveon Clowney, who spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, agreed Friday to a one-year deal with the Ravens. (Eric Gay - The Associated Press)

The Ravens bolstered their pass rush Friday, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to a source with direct knowledge of the agreement.

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 by the Houston Texans, spent the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Last year, he had two sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in 12 games, 10 of which were starts. He also had three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In 2021, he had nine sacks, 19 quarterback hits, 32 pressures and 11 tackles for loss.

Clowney, 30, spent his first five seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He then played one year with the Tennessee Titans.

His addition should help boost the Ravens’ pass rush after their sack leaders departed in free agency. Defensive end Calais Campbell (5 1/2 sacks) signed with the Atlanta Falcons and outside linebacker Justin Houston (9 1/2 sacks) joined the Carolina Panthers.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clowney has 43 career sacks, 90 tackles for loss and 109 quarterback hits in nine seasons. He’s also a strong run defender, earning run defense grades of 74 or better in all but two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. He earned a 75.8 overall grade last season.

