John Harbaugh: Jadeveon Clowney a ’great player,’ but won’t comment on Ravens’ interest

As the pursuit of free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney nears the start of the regular season, the Ravens have reportedly emerged as contenders.
ESPN reported Saturday that while the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans have made “sizable offers” to the three-time Pro Bowl selection, the Ravens “almost got something done” a couple of weeks ago and should not be discounted.
Asked Saturday about the reports linking Clowney to the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh declined to detail the team’s level of interest. But he praised the former No. 1 overall draft pick.
“I think anybody would have an interest in a player of that caliber, certainly,” Harbaugh said in a video conference call. “Anybody across the league would, you know? He’s a great player. He’s, from all accounts, a good, hardworking guy, so it just depends on people’s situations, roster situations and cap situations to determine all those kind of things.”
Clowney has reportedly rejected multiple contract offers worth over $15 million in 2020. The Ravens have just over $16 million in salary cap space after releasing Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas III, but that number could be manipulated with other contract maneuvers. According to salary cap database Spotrac, the Saints have under $7 million in space, while the Titans have almost $22 million.
Clowney had three sacks last season for the Seattle Seahawks, his fewest since an injury-shortened rookie season, and he has never finished with double-digit sacks in his career. But Clowney’s double-team rate was among the highest for edge rushers last season, according to ESPN, and he finished No. 7 in the site’s pass-rush win rate, which measures how often a pass rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds.
Clowney’s arrival in Baltimore would give the Ravens three potential Pro Bowl pass rushers, and their second in the past six months. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon led the team with 9½ sacks last season, and defensive end Calais Campbell made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.