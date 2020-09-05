John Harbaugh: Jadeveon Clowney a ’great player,’ but won’t comment on Ravens’ interest

Clowney had three sacks last season for the Seattle Seahawks, his fewest since an injury-shortened rookie season, and he has never finished with double-digit sacks in his career. But Clowney’s double-team rate was among the highest for edge rushers last season, according to ESPN, and he finished No. 7 in the site’s pass-rush win rate, which measures how often a pass rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds.