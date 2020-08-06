TE Jacob Breeland (knee) returns to Ravens after clearing waivers; no other players opt out

Ravens undrafted rookie Jacob Breeland has reverted to the team’s reserve/nonfootball injury list after clearing waivers, the team announced Thursday.
Breeland, whose NFL draft stock fell after tearing his ACL at Oregon last year, is not expected to be available this season. But after the Ravens released him Wednesday to clear space on their 80-man roster for rookie safety Nigel Warrior, Breeland could have been signed off waivers.
Instead, he’ll remain in Baltimore, where he’ll rehabilitate and prepare for the 2021 season. Until the coronavirus pandemic slowed his recovery from his October knee injury, Breeland was expected to compete with fellow undrafted rookie Eli Wolf and second-year player Charles Scarff for the Ravens’ third tight end spot. Also in the mix is Jerell Adams, whom the team signed Monday.
Ducks special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Bobby Williams told The Baltimore Sun in May that Breeland, if healthy, would “be able to do some things that will help that offense.” Over Oregon’s first five-plus games last year, he had 26 catches for 405 yards, and his six receiving touchdowns led all Football Bowl Subdivision tight ends.
“If he had not gotten hurt, he would’ve been one of the top tight ends that went in the draft,” Williams said. “And of course, there were some really good ones. But he was on track, and based on the season that we had, if we had him in our offense, who knows what we could’ve done?”
Note: No other Ravens opted out of the 2020 season for health and safety reasons by the NFL’s Thursday deadline, leaving tackle Andre Smith and wide receiver and returner De’Anthony Thomas as the team’s only players to have their contracts toll to 2021.