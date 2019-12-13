Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has put another stamp in NFL record books, breaking Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets.
Jackson’s 5-yard run on the offense’s first drive of the game gave him 1,044 yards for the 2019 season, and counting. He passed Vick’s previous total of 1,039 yards.
One play later, running back Mark Ingram II scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead.
On the offense’s second play from scrimmage, Jackson took a zone-read run 20 yards up the Jets’ sideline.
Jackson entered Thursday’s game 23 yards shy of breaking his NFL idol’s record, which has stood since the 2006 season. He previously said it would be a “honor” to pass Vick.
“You deserve it," Vick, now an NFL analyst, said on pre-recorded message on the Fox telecast. "Keep up the hard work.”
TE Andrews sets franchise mark
In the second quarter of Thursday night’s game, Mark Andrews caught his eighth touchdown pass of the season, setting a franchise single-season record for touchdowns by a tight end.
Andrews’ 1-yard touchdown, which gave the Ravens a 21-7 lead, broke the previous record of seven set by Todd Heap (2005) and Dennis Pitta (2012).
The score was also Jackson’s 30th touchdown pass of the season, which leads the NFL. Jackson is within reach of the franchise single-season record for touchdown passes, 33, set by Vinny Testaverde in the 1996 season. Jackson is just the second quarterback in franchise history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes in a season.
Ravens set rushing yards record
With 127 rushing yards near the end of the first half Thursday, the Ravens broke the franchise mark for most in a season. They had 2,612 in the first 13 games.
The previous best was 2,674 in 2003.