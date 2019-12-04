Since entering the NFL, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been compared to Michael Vick as a dynamic dual-threat quarterback.
Longtime defensive coordinator Wade Phillips referred to Jackson as “Michael Vick Plus.”
When Jackson faces the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he’ll have the opportunity to break one of Vick’s longstanding feats.
Jackson needs 63 yards to break Vick’s single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback, 1,039, set in 2006.
“It would be an honor,” Jackson said Wednesday. “Like I said, Michael Vick is my favorite player and for me to do such a thing is incredible. He had that record for a long time, and it would be really cool.”
Jackson, who said he still watches Vick’s highlights, also has the chance to join Vick as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
After the Ravens’ 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams, which Vick was in attendance to watch, Jackson was given a speed rating of 96 in the latest “Madden 20” update, surpassing Vick as the fastest quarterback in Madden history.
Vick later gifted Jackson a pair of autographed cleats, calling it a “changing of the guard.”
Extra points
>> Fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard, who on Tuesday signed a two-year extension through the 2021 season, joked the signing “didn’t really hit me at first until I got that signing bonus.”
“If you look from last year to this point, I was inactive and in the offseason, there were talks about me not making the team,” Ricard said. “And now the season I’ve had and this team has had and everything that’s happened, it’s completely 360, 180, and I’m just very humbled and grateful and very appreciative about it.”
>> Coach John Harbaugh said he “anticipates” safety Brynden Trawick, who on Tuesday was activated from injured reserve, will play Sunday.
>> Cornerback Marcus Peters said he misplayed the football on the 49ers’ first-quarter touchdown in Sunday’s 20-17 win. “I just got to pick it off, to be honest with you. I just turned the wrong way,” Peters said.