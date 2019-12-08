Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson joined his favorite player in NFL history in the record books in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
With a 7-yard run, Jackson reached 1,000 rushing yards for the season, joining Michael Vick in 2006 as the only quarterbacks to reach the milestone.
Jackson could also break Vick’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, 1,039, also set in the 2006 season. He entered the game with 977 rushing yards, needing 62 yards to break the record. He had four carries for 27 yards as the Ravens took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Earlier in the week, Jackson said it would be a “honor” to surpass Vick.
The only other quarterbacks to approach 1,000 rushing yards in a season, according to Pro Football Reference, were the Chicago Bears’ Bobby Douglass in 1972 (968 yards), the Philadelphia Eagles’ Randall Cunningham in 1990 (942), the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson in 2014 (849) and the Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III — the Ravens’ current backup quarterback — in 2012 (815).
