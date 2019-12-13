After breaking Michael Vick’s record for the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson inched closer to another franchise record.
Jackson threw five touchdown passes against the New York Jets, giving him 33 on the season, which ties Vinny Testaverde for the franchise single-season record. Joe Flacco had 27 in 2014 and 25 in 2010.
It’s the third time this season Jackson has thrown five touchdown passes in a game. The first came in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins, then in Week 12 against the Los Angeles on “Monday Night Football.”
Jackson’s 33 touchdown passes lead the NFL, as well as his 40 total touchdowns.