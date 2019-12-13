Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is active for Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets after being listed as questionable to play because of a quadriceps injury.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) is inactive. James Hurst will make his first start at left tackle this season.
Safety Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) and defensive end Jihad Ward (elbow) are also active after being listed as questionable.
Center Hroniss Grasu is active for the first time since the Ravens claimed him off waivers Dec. 4.
Jackson has been listed as limited on the team’s injury report, which is an estimation, in the team’s walk-throughs on this shortened week. The second-year player said he suffered the injury on his 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst in the team’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
“I feel great. I feel good. I’m 100 [percent],” Jackson said on Tuesday. “I’m going to be out there Thursday night.”
Coach John Harbaugh called him day-to-day earlier in the week but said Jackson’s injury was not serious.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, cornerback Anthony Averett, linebacker Chris Board (concussion), guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle Justin Ellis are also inactive.
The Jets deactivated offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), cornerbacks Brian Poole (concussion) and Arthur Maulet (calf), running back Bilal Powell (ankle/illness), defensive lineman Quinnen William (neck), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and safety Jamal Adams (ankle).