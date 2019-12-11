Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (quadriceps) is questionable to play Thursday night against the New York Jets, but on Wednesday said he plans to suit up.
Jackson has been listed as limited on the team’s injury report, which is an estimation, in the team’s walk-throughs on this shortened week. The second-year player said he suffered the injury on his 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst in the team’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion), who has not participated in any of the team’s walk-throughs this week, is listed as doubtful to play. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), who has been limited the past two days, is questionable.
Safety Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) and defensive end Jihad Ward (elbow) are also questionable to play. Levine returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.
Linebacker Chris Board (concussion) has been ruled out.
The Jets have already ruled out four players: offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle), cornerback Ryan Poole (concussion) and running back Bilal Powell (ankle/illness).
Safety Jamal Adams (ankle), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (neck) are doubtful to play.
Defensive linemen Henry Anderson (shoulder) and Steve McLendon (knee/hip), offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankles) and former Ravens running back Ty Montgomery (foot/hip) are questionable.