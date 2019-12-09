The Ravens are facing injuries to three of their top offensive players ahead of Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets.
In an estimated injury report, since the Ravens only conducted a walkthrough Monday, quarterback Lamar Jackson was listed as limited with a quad injury. Jackson walked into the indoor practice facility toward the end of the open portion of practice and appeared to have a slight limp.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) did not practice. Stanley, who has missed just two games in his NFL career, played 100% of offensive snaps in the team’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Stanley faces an uphill battle to play Thursday, as players who are in concussion protocol must pass a five-step process to be cleared to return to the field.
If Stanley is unable to play, James Hurst would likely start at left tackle.
Tight end Mark Andrews (knee), linebacker Chris Board (concussion) and safety-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) also did not practice Monday, according to the estimated injury report. Defensive end Jihad Ward (elbow) was limited.
Several of the Jets’ top players are dealing with injuries, too.
Safety Jamal Adams (ankle), tight end Ryan Griffin (ankle), running back Bilal Powell (ankle/illness), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (neck) did not participate in Monday’s estimated injury report.
Running back LeVeon Bell (illness) participated fully, as did starting quarterback Sam Darnold (knee/left thumb). Former Ravens running back Ty Montgomery (foot/hip) was limited.