Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the gift that keeps on giving.
Members of the offensive line walked into the team’s locker room Tuesday morning to find their star quarterback bearing gifts for them: Brand-new Rolex watches.
“[Jackson] had a whole box of them, and he was handing them out to us as we came in,” guard Bradley Bozeman said. “He said he was going to get us something nice and he did that.”
Jackson continued a long-standing tradition of quarterbacks rewarding their offensive linemen around the holidays for their work throughout the season. In years past, Joe Flacco has gifted his blockers items such as slushy machines, grills and even a virtual reality system.
Behind the Ravens offensive line this season, Jackson has thrown a league-high 36 touchdowns and rushed for 1,206 yards, sixth in the NFL.
“It’s incredible and it just kind of shows how giving and humble a person he is,” center Patrick Mekari said.