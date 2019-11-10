From the moment Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and had a perfect passer rating in the season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens offense has been looked at as one of the best and most creative in all of football.
Take a play from Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as the latest example.
Facing second-and-4 at their own 45-yard line, the Ravens lined up with two players in the backfield flanking Jackson — running back Mark Ingram II and backup quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Jackson took the shotgun snap, faked an inside handoff to Ingram and dashed off tackle to the right side of the field, with Griffin running a few yards behind. Just as Jackson crossed midfield to pick up the first down, he pitched the ball to Griffin, who scampered another few yards for a 9-yard gain.
It’s quite possibly the first time an NFL team has run a play with three Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield. Ingram won the award, honoring the nation’s top college football player, in 2009 at Alabama, Griffin won it in 2011 at Baylor and Jackson won in 2016 at Louisville.
The Ravens scored a touchdown on the drive to go up 21-3, and a pick-six by Marcus Peters pushed the lead to 28-3 just before halftime.