Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leads initial fan voting for the 2020 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Jackson has collected 146,171 votes since the NFL opened voting Nov. 12, almost 30,000 more than the runner-up, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In 10 games this season, Jackson has completed 66.3% of his passes for 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 788 yards, which ranks 10th in the NFL, and six touchdowns.
The Ravens (8-2) are riding a six-game winning streak, largely in part because of the play of Jackson, who is now a front-runner to win NFL Most Valuable Player. One sportsbook is already paying out to bets to those who placed their money on Jackson to win the award before the season started.
As of Monday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (+200), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+900), reigning MVP Mahomes (+1000) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+1500) rounded out the top five.
The Ravens also lead all NFL teams in total votes received. Along with Jackson, five additional Ravens lead their respective position groups in votes: fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker.
Fan votes count for ⅓ of votes collected, with player and coach votes also counting for ⅓ each. Fan voting ends Dec. 12, and during the final two weeks of the window, fans can submit their votes on Twitter.
Rosters will be announced on NFL Network’s “Pro Bowl Special” on Dec. 17.
The Pro Bowl takes place Jan. 26, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, one week before Super Bowl LIV in Miami.