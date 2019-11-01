Days after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was “definitely at the top” of the list of greatest quarterbacks, Brady had kind words for the young signal-caller.
“Exceptionally talented. Speed. Quickness. He’s throwing the ball well,” Brady said Friday at his weekly news conference. “He just has great awareness in the pocket, when to run. I think his productivity has really been unmatched.
“They keep the other offense from possessing the ball, too. We’ll probably only have 60, 65 plays or something like that, so you got to make them count.”
For several years, the Ravens-Patriots rivalry revolved around centerpieces such as Brady and Ravens defensive greats Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs.
Heading into the conference foes’ first game since 2016, Brady is one of the lone mainstays in the matchup.
“Those guys were great players, and I think probably a lot like us, they really set the standard for great defensive play,” Brady said. “We’ve had that on both sides of the ball. They have, too. They’ve won a couple of Super Bowl titles in the last 20 years.
“I heard Ed is getting his Hall of Fame ring or something like that, so I’m sure they’ll be excited. It’ll be a loud night.”