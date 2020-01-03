Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Friday was named the team’s 2019 Most Valuable Player, an award voted on by local media who cover the team.
Jackson, in his second season and first full year as a starter, led the Ravens to the league’s best record (14-2) and the AFC’s No. 1 seed. He threw for a league-high 36 touchdowns and rushed for 1,206 yards, breaking Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback.
In the Ravens’ run-heavy approach, Jackson led an offense that set the single-season team rushing record, previously held by the 1978 New England Patriots.
Jackson also became the youngest quarterback to register a perfect passer rating in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and later became the second player in NFL history to post two perfect passer ratings in a single season.
The presumptive NFL MVP was a unanimous selection by local reporters.
“It’s a lot of great guys on our team. Anyone could have been the MVP, I feel,” Jackson said Friday after the team’s practice. “Everyone is MVP because without them, there’s no me. I thank the coaching staff, [the media], like I said, my teammates. It’s a team award to me.”
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was voted the team’s 2018 MVP but declined to accept the award, so as to not single out his achievements from the entire team.
Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was voted media “Good Guy” for his assistance in helping the media complete its job throughout the season.
“I know you guys take a lot of time away from your families and you guys are very invested in us as a team and as individuals,” Brown said. “I just try to do my best to deliver and do my job as a football player, which is talking to you guys and expressing my emotions.”
Extra Points
>> Coach John Harbaugh said running back Mark Ingram II (calf) is “on track” to play Jan. 11 in the team’s divisional-round game and “should be practicing next week full-speed.”
>> Five Ravens weren’t seen at the team’s final practice of the week: Ingram, rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, offensive linemen Ben Powers and Parker Ehinger, and defensive Brandon Williams.
>> Linebacker Matthew Judon said cornerback Marcus Peters is like the “[Russell] Westbrook of the NFL,” comparing him to the Houston Rockets point guard.
“If you’re not on his team, he don’t really care about you,” Judon said. “He’ll let you know that, and he don’t care if you know that.”