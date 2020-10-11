CBS announcer repeatedly calls Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ‘Murray’ during game vs. Bengals

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became a household name last season by winning the NFL Most Valuable Player award. On Sunday, fans tuning into the Ravens' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on television might have been a little confused when they didn’t hear Jackson’s name.
CBS play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel repeatedly called Jackson “Murray” while the quarterback dropped back to pass or scrambled outside the pocket early in the game, possibly confusing the Ravens star with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Several fans called attention to Gumbel’s calls on social media, asking why the veteran announcer didn’t correct his mistake.
Gumbel eventually started referring to Jackson by name, but did not correct or apologize for his previous errors on air. Sunday’s game was Gumbel’s first calling the Ravens this season. He had previously called the Raiders-Panthers, Broncos-Steelers, Panthers-Chargers and Colts-Bears games.