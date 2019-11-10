Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is active for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice on Thursday with an illness.
Cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones is a healthy scratch, one week after muffing a punt in the Ravens’ 37-20 win over the New England Patriots.
Special teams coach Chris Horton said the team still has confidence in Jones but on Tuesday the team signed wide receiver/return specialist De’Anthony Thomas. Thomas is active and will make his Ravens debut.
Jones is inactive, along with quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Chris Moore (thumb) and Jaleel Scott, guard Ben Powers, defensive tackle Daylon Mack (knee/hip), and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.
The Bengals deactivated wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle), Cordy Glenn (concussion), cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and Torry McTyer, guard Alex Redmond (knee/ankle), guard/tackle Fred Johnson and quarterback Jake Dolegala.