After Bob Nolan found his wife sporting an old “busted up” Ed Reed jersey from at least 10 years ago while watching a Ravens game, he figured he’d surprise her with a new jersey. And what better player to get than second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, the franchise’s rising star?
Nolan, 41, of Laurel surfed the web for a jersey to fit his wife, but the only available jerseys were in plus sizes. He visited a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Columbia but found the same result.
“She may not take [the plus-size jersey] in spirit,” Nolan said.
As Christmas approaches, a properly fitting Jackson jersey has proven to be more elusive than the MVP front-runner himself.
Fans have specifically taken a liking to the Jackson black jerseys. A quick Twitter search will show dozens of complaints from fans who have had orders canceled or delayed, or simply haven’t located a jersey in their size.
Online sites such as Fanatics, NFL Shop and the Ravens website have restocked with Jackson jerseys this week, but orders aren’t guaranteed to arrive in time to wrap and place under the Christmas tree.
Jackson’s clothing line, Era 8 Apparel, has also had its inventory cleaned out during the holiday season.
“I had to restock. But every time I put the stuff out, it’s like sold out,” Jackson said Wednesday. “And then I see the fans, and they’re like, ‘Man, as soon as you put it up, it was gone.’ I’m like, ‘Dang!’
“I love the support, though. I really love the support, but I’m going to try to get it restocked as fast as I can.”
On Thursday, the Ravens opened a pop-up shop in Canton Crossing, with a range of team apparel, including Jackson jerseys, available to purchase. For its opening, hundreds of fans filed in a line, some as early as 4:30 a.m., wrapped around the street for their chance to nab a jersey.
Inside the store, fans nudged past each other, swiping jerseys off racks as quick as Jackson makes his ankle-breaking cuts.
Meanwhile, store employees emerged from a curtained-off section, lugging additional jerseys to replace the ones that had just been taken.
Forty-five minutes after the shop opened its doors, Stark Merrifield gazed around the store with three Jackson jerseys — two purple, one black — draped over his right arm.
“I decided to be lazy and procrastinate and not get [the jersey], so I forced myself to be here during this madness,” said the 26-year-old Cockeysville resident, who arrived about 6:15 a.m.
The shop will remain open until Dec. 28 — the store is closed Christmas Day — and senior director of retail Chris Inouye said the store had roughly 750 Jackson jerseys when it opened. The store sold its last Jackson adult jersey at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The store planned to replenish with Jackson T-shirts and similar items after the jerseys sold out, Inouye said.
“For the Ravens, it’s never been like this before,” said Inouye, who is in his 11th season with the team. “Joe Flacco his rookie year, he did really well and there was definitely some buzz. But this is well beyond that, almost double what that was.
“I think the reason the black jerseys are so popular is because we don’t wear them all of the time. We usually wear them in big games or at night games. We don’t wear it very often. It’s kind of a special jersey for big moments, big games.”
Inouye said the pop-up shop has been in the works for about a month. Like many who saw the Ravens schedule when it was initially released in April, Inouye noticed a daunting midseason stretch that included games against teams such as the Patriots, Texans, Rams and 49ers.
At the same time, he saw the potential for increasing fan demand if the team could get on a roll. A franchise-record 10 straight wins has placed intrigue for the team in uncharted territory.
The NFL Players Association lists the top jersey sales by quarter. Jackson’s jersey rose from No. 41 in the first quarter of the year to No. 26 in the second quarter, which ended Aug. 31. More recent information has not yet been released, but he will most assuredly climb higher when the next rankings come out.
Just as fans have lined up for hours in frigid temperatures, awaiting the opportunity to buy a Jackson jersey, the quarterback’s jersey has become a hot commodity for opposing players, as well.
Following last week’s 42-21 win over the New York Jets, Jackson brought extra uniforms to complete a postgame jersey swap with three Jets players — running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Robby Anderson as well as linebacker and former Louisville teammate James Burgess.
Even as a budding prospect at Oklahoma last season, rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown made sure to get his hands on a black Jackson jersey.
After initially missing out, Nolan was fortunate enough to purchase a black Jackson jersey in his wife’s size from the newly stocked websites.
While it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, it’ll make due for her birthday in late January, which could possibly fall in the middle of a deep playoff run for the 12-2 Ravens, who are closing in on home-field advantage for the first time in franchise history.
“In hindsight, I wish I had bought the jersey right after he had that press conference where he said, ‘Not bad for a running back,’” Nolan said. “As soon as he said that, I thought, ‘Oh boy, this guy’s going to be something.’”
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Sun photographer Kim Hairston contributed to this article.