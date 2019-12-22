Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his 34th touchdown pass in the second quarter of Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns, passing Vinny Testaverde’s franchise record for most in a single season.
After a slow start to Sunday’s game — the Ravens offense failed to score on its first five possessions — Jackson found tight end Mark Andrews running uncovered on a seam pattern for a 39-yard score with 1:27 to go.
Entering Week 16, Jackson, the Most Valuable Player front-runner, leads the NFL in passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.
Jackson also threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Andrews to give the Ravens a 14-6 lead with 15 seconds left before halftime. It was the 10th score for Andrews, who joins Mike Ditka, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham as the only tight ends to record 10 touchdowns in their first or second season.
Andrews also became just the third Ravens receiver to catch at least 10 touchdown passes in a single season, joining Michael Jackson (14 in 1996) and Torrey Smith (11 in 2014).