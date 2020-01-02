Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of several players who returned to practice Thursday.
Coach John Harbaugh on Monday said multiple players, including Jackson, were battling the flu.
Five Ravens were not seen at the open portion of practice: running back Mark Ingram II, rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, tight end Hayden Hurst, guard Ben Powers and defensive back Brandon Carr.
In a week where the team won’t find out its opponent for the divisional round until Saturday, cornerback Marlon Humphrey said a “chippy” practice helped keep the team focused.
“We had a very vocal practice today, a little bit of chirping back and forth today, so it was really fun,” Humphrey said with a grin. “I can’t get into too many details, you know, but it was a good practice, really fun.
“Sometimes to get yourself going, you just got to talk a little trash at the offense. ... Lamar’s been kind of sick. He threw an incompletion, I was like, ‘Where’s the Pepto-Bismol?’ It was a lot of chirping like that, and it was fun.”
Extra points
>> Defensive backs coach Chris Hewitt endorsed defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale getting a head-coaching opportunity, saying, “anybody would be lucky to have a guy like ‘Wink’ Martindale.”
According to an NFL Network report, Martindale is scheduled to interview on Saturday for the New York Giants’ opening.
“He’s not only a friend, but he’s a mentor of mine,” said Hewitt, who played at the University of Cincinnatti when Martindale was the linebackers coach.
“His attitude hasn’t changed from the time that he was a linebackers coach to even becoming the defensive coordinator. It’s all about trying to include everybody: the players, the defensive staff, and I think that bodes well for everybody.”
>> Assistant head coach/passing game coordinator David Culley said Brown has “improved tremendously” as a blocker in the offense’s running game.
“A lot of times, we use him on the backside [of the formation] ... But lately, we’ve been putting him on the frontside, because he understands what we need to get done on that side,” Culley said. “From a standpoint of scouting, normally if we’re running the ball, you think he’s always to the backside.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
“You look at his size and you say he’s a little guy, small guy. He’s probably one of the toughest guys we’ve got on this football team.”