After knee injuries sidelined safeties for the season in consecutive weeks, the Ravens are signing safety Bennett Jackson from the New York Jets practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, the team placed safety DeShon Elliott on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Jackson, 28, spent the summer in Ravens training camp but with the position loaded with depth at the time, he was released during roster cuts.
Despite being drafted in the sixth round in 2014, Jackson has never appeared in a regular-season game, as multiple knee injuries have set his career back.
Since the beginning of the month, the Ravens have placed three safeties on injured reserve: Elliott, Tony Jefferson, who suffered a torn ACL, and special teams ace Brynden Trawick, who is dealing with an elbow injury.
With the team’s depth at safety diminishing, Jackson could see an immediate chance to contribute on defense. Third-year safety Chuck Clark started for Jefferson in Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Bengals, and Elliott received extensive defensive snaps before leaving the game late with a knee injury. Anthony Levine Sr. also saw an increase in snaps.