Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put together another perfect passing performance, completing 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, along with a passer rating of 158.3 through three quarters. By doing so, he became just the second quarterback to have a perfect passer rating in multiple games in a single season, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, who did it in 2007.
He has two of the NFL’s five perfect passer rating performances this season and two in just his first 16 career starts. According to ESPN, only six players in NFL history have ever had a perfect passer rating in multiple games.
But it’s another electrifying run that has the internet talking about him.
Holding a 28-10 lead in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson took a read-option handoff himself and cut upfield. With a Bengal defender barreling down on him, Jackson stuck his foot in the ground and hit a spin move to evade two more defenders.
All that was left in front of Jackson was the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown run.
Backup Robert Griffin III entered the game for Jackson on the offense’s first possession of the fourth quarter, with the Ravens leading 49-10.