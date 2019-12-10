Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (quad) was limited in practice for the second straight day ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup with the New York Jets.
Jackson was a limited participant in Monday’s walk-through, and coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was day-to-day but not dealing with a serious injury. Both injury reports were an estimation since the team has only been conducting walk-throughs.
Tight end Mark Andrews, who left Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury, returned to practice Tuesday and was limited.
Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) missed practice for the second straight day.
