Ravens tight end Nick Boyle talks about the possibility of his role increasing with Mark Andrews injury.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (quad) was limited in practice for the second straight day ahead of the team’s Thursday night matchup with the New York Jets.

Jackson was a limited participant in Monday’s walk-through, and coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was day-to-day but not dealing with a serious injury. Both injury reports were an estimation since the team has only been conducting walk-throughs.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who left Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury, returned to practice Tuesday and was limited.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) missed practice for the second straight day.

