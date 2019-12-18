Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named Week 15 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
It’s the fifth time Jackson has received the weekly honor, tying New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2007) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (2015) for the most in a single season.
In Thursday night’s 42-21 win over the New York Jets, Jackson completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 yards and five touchdowns, the third time this season he has thrown for five scores in a game. Jackson also rushed for 86 yards and broke Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback.
Jackson’s 33 touchdown passes, which lead the league, tie him with Vinny Testaverde for the most in a season in franchise history. Jackson’s 40 total touchdowns also rank first in the NFL.
On Monday night, Jackson was among a league-high 12 Ravens named to the Pro Bowl.
With a win Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens will clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and Houston Texans defensive end Angelo Blackson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.