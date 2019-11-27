Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named Week 12 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
It’s the fourth time Jackson has received the weekly honor this season and third time in the month of November.
Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns in his “Monday Night Football” debut, as the Ravens blew out the Los Angeles Rams, 45-6, for their seventh straight victory. Jackson also rushed eight times for 95 yards.
Now the front-runner to win NFL Most Valuable Player, Jackson is the first player to win four or more Player of the Week awards in a single season since Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in 2015.
Newton and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2007) hold the record for most Player of the Week awards in a single season, receiving the honor five times. Both players were named AP NFL MVP for their respective seasons.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert was named AFC Defensive Player and the Patriots’ Matthew Slater was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.