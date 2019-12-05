Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month, the NFL announced Thursday.
In four games in November, Jackson completed 64 of 84 passes (76%) for 777 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson also rushed 41 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in November and has received the weekly honor four times this season, most in the NFL.
The Ravens went undefeated in November, and are riding a franchise-record eight-game winning streak. After the New England Patriots fell to the Houston Texans on “Sunday Night Football,” the Ravens entered Week 14 with the AFC No. 1 seed and have the inside track to securing home-field advantage for the first time in franchise history.
Jackson, the front-runner to win NFL Most Valuable Player, has thrown for 2,532 yards and has a league-leading 32 total touchdowns.
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.