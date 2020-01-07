As a 19-year-old sophomore at Louisville, Lamar Jackson captivated the college football world and made history as the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy. Four years later, as a second-year quarterback in the NFL, Jackson is expected to achieve a similar feat as the youngest player to be named NFL Most Valuable Player.
In two seasons, Jackson has led the Ravens to two AFC North titles and set a laundry list’s worth of individual and team records. The top-seeded Ravens entered the playoffs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LIV.
As Jackson turns 23 on Jan. 7, here is where his age-22 season ranks among quarterbacks in NFL history.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, 2019
Passing yards: 3,127
Completion rate: 66.1%
Passing touchdowns: 36
Interceptions: 6
Yards per attempt: 7.8
Passer rating: 113.3
Rushing yards: 1,206
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Regular-season record: 13-2
New York Giants’ Daniel Jones, 2019
Passing yards: 3,027
Completion rate: 61.9%
Passing touchdowns: 24
Interceptions: 12
Yards per attempt: 6.59
Passer rating: 87.7
Rushing yards: 279
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Regular-season record: 3-9
Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, 2019
Passing yards: 3,722
Completion rate: 64.4%
Passing touchdowns: 20
Interceptions: 12
Yards per attempt: 6.87
Passer rating: 87.4
Rushing yards: 544
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Regular-season record: 5-10-1
Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson, 2017
Passing yards: 1,699
Completion rate: 61.8%
Passing touchdowns: 19
Interceptions: 8
Yards per attempt: 8.33
Passer rating: 103.0
Rushing yards: 269
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Regular-season record: 3-3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston, 2016
Passing yards: 4,090
Completion rate: 58.3%
Passing touchdowns: 28
Interceptions: 18
Yards per attempt: 7.2
Passer rating: 86.1
Rushing yards: 165
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Regular-season record: 9-7
Tennessee Titans’ Marcus Mariota, 2015
Passing yards: 2,818
Completion rate: 62.2%
Passing touchdowns: 19
Interceptions: 10
Yards per attempt: 7.62
Passer rating: 91.5
Rushing yards: 252
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Regular-season record: 3-9
Washington Redskins’ Robert Griffin III, 2012
Passing yards: 3,200
Completion rate: 65.6%
Passing touchdowns: 20
Interceptions: 5
Yards per attempt: 8.6
Passer rating: 102.4
Rushing yards: 815
Rushing touchdowns: 7
Regular-season record: 9-6
Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton, 2011
Passing yards: 4,051
Completion rate: 60.0%
Passing touchdowns: 21
Interceptions: 17
Yards per attempt: 7.8
Passer rating: 84.5
Rushing yards: 706
Rushing touchdowns: 14
Regular-season record: 6-10
Buccaneers’ Josh Freeman, 2010
Passing yards: 3,451
Completion rate: 61.4%
Passing touchdowns: 25
Interceptions: 6
Yards per attempt: 7.3
Passer rating: 95.9
Rushing yards: 364
Rushing touchdowns: 0
Regular-season record: 10-6
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, 2004
Passing yards: 2,621
Completion rate: 66.4%
Passing touchdowns: 17
Interceptions: 11
Yards per attempt: 8.4
Passer rating: 98.1
Rushing yards: 144
Rushing touchdowns: 1
Regular-season record: 13-0
Atlanta Falcons’ Michael Vick, 2002
Passing yards: 2,936
Completion rate: 54.9%
Passing touchdowns: 16
Interceptions: 8
Yards per attempt: 6.97
Passer rating: 81.6
Rushing yards: 777
Rushing touchdowns: 8
Regular-season record: 8-6-1
Miami Dolphins’ Dan Marino, 1983
Passing yards: 2,210
Completion rate: 58.5%
Passing touchdowns: 20
Interceptions: 6
Yards per attempt: 7.47
Passer rating: 96.0
Rushing yards: 45
Rushing touchdowns: 2
Regular-season record: 7-2
Baltimore Colts’ Y.A. Tittle, 1948
Passing yards: 2,522
Completion rate: 55.7%
Passing touchdowns: 16
Interceptions: 9
Yards per attempt: 8.73
Passer rating: 90.3
Rushing yards: 157
Rushing touchdowns: 4
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Regular-season record: 7-7