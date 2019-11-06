Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been named Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Jackson completed 17 of 23 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 61 yards and two touchdowns, as the Ravens defeated the previously unbeaten New England Patriots on Sunday night, 37-20.
It’s the second time Jackson has received the weekly honor. He was named Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week after passing for five touchdowns and registering a perfect passer rating in a 59-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jackson’s performance on Sunday night also increased the Ravens’ Super Bowl odds, along with his MVP chances.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.