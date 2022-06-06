Ravens sign TE Isaiah Likely to rookie contract; 7 draftees remain unsigned

The Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed tight end Isaiah Likely to a rookie contract.

Likely, a fourth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina, is the Ravens’ fourth selection from the 2022 draft to finalize his deal. Center Tyler Linderbaum (first round), defensive tackle Travis Jones (third) and running back Tyler Badie (sixth) have also signed their rookie contracts.

Seven players remain unsigned as next week’s mandatory minicamp approaches: safety Kyle Hamilton (first round), outside linebacker David Ojabo (second), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth), tight ends Charlie Kolar (fourth), punter Jordan Stout (fourth) and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams (fourth).

Terms of Likely’s deal were not disclosed, but players taken in his draft slot (No. 139 overall) are expected to receive four-year deals worth about $4.2 million total.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Likely had 59 catches for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Chanticleers. He finished with 133 catches for 2,050 yards and 25 touchdowns over his college career.

“I remember watching him on tape early on,” coach John Harbaugh said after he was picked in April. “It was just like, ‘Man, this guy is making plays all the time.’ He lines up as a receiver; he’s catching the ball as a wide receiver. He lines up at tight end. They motion him. They run him in boots ... and he’s just really electric. He runs downfield. Sometimes he blocks people and knocks them off their feet downfield. It’s just an interesting guy, but you watch him, [and] it’s not like an obvious position fit; he’s just kind of a playmaker-type guy.”