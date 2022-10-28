With Mark Andrews hurt, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely rises to the occasion in win over Buccaneers

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely celebrates with fans following an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Ravens won 27-22. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken/AP)

Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely looked like a potential star when he was lighting up the league and dominating training camp in August.

In two preseason games, Likely had 12 catches on 12 targets for 144 yards and was being viewed as one of the steals of the 2022 NFL draft. But after all that preseason production and hype, his success didn’t carry over into the regular season.

Through the first seven games, Likely had 18 catches for 104 yards and played limited snaps in several contests. However, Thursday night was reminiscent of his preseason play, as the fourth-round pick filled in for an injured Mark Andrews and caught six passes for a team-high 77 yards and a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He showed up,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said.

Quarterback? B. Running backs? A. Coaching? B+. Here's how columnist @mikeprestonsun graded out the Ravens at each position after a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. https://t.co/9wtCkCpBAu — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) October 28, 2022

Early in the second quarter, the Ravens trailed by a touchdown when their lackluster first half appeared to have gotten worse. Andrews caught a 6-yard pass from Jackson before walking off the field in obvious pain and then being escorted into the locker room by trainers.

After the reigning All-Pro was ruled out in the third along with top wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who aggravated his foot injury, Jackson turned to his familiar training camp connection in Likely. The rookie delivered.

“Rashod and Mark looked the offense in the eyes and [told] them, ‘You got this,’” Likely said. “They’re a big piece of our offense, so you really want to lift their spirits and show them that we’re going to do it for them.”

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, right, celebrates his first career touchdown, a 10-yard reception late in the third quarter of Thursday night's 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, with quarterback Lamar Jackson. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Likely’s best game as a professional was highlighted by one key drive. Facing a third-and-5 with five minutes left in the third, Jackson found Likely crossing the middle of the field and the 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end shed three tacklers for a 17-yard reception to get into Buccaneers territory.

After the Ravens marched into the red zone, where they have struggled for much of the season, Jackson hit Likely again, this time in the back of the end zone for his first career touchdown to cap an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive that gave Baltimore a 17-10 lead.

“I’ve been talking about it since [training] camp [and] OTAs,” Jackson said. “He got his first touchdown [in a] prime-time game. I’m proud of him.”

After the win, Likely clutched a game ball as he waited to speak to the media.

Ravens rookie TE Isaiah Likely with his game ball. pic.twitter.com/bLXctjlw7i — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 28, 2022

For the Ravens to weather Andrews and Bateman’s injuries, they needed a collective effort on offense. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had 163 all-purpose yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth to take a 24-13 lead. Demarcus Robinson, whom the Ravens picked up during the preseason, tied Likely with six catches for 64 yards, and James Proche II, who entered the game with one catch this season, had three for 24 yards.

But Likely was Jackson’s top target in crunch time.

“To see Isaiah [Likely] step up, we saw it in training camp and preseason games, and ‘Duv’ [Duvernay] has been doing it all year,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought both running backs did a great job; all three running backs did a great job. It was an all-around team effort.”

Likely said he lives for the moment, and Thursday was his time to show it as he finally carried over his preseason dominance into a meaningful game when the Ravens needed him most.

“My motto is ‘being where your feet are,’” Likely said. “Not dwelling on the past or looking too far in the future ... just playing every play like it’s your last.”