Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Ravens went off as a 17-point favorite on Thursday night and had no trouble backing that up. They scored on their first three possessions and never looked back on the way to clinching their second straight AFC North title. It wasn’t a perfect game by any means. The defense allowed a couple of big plays in the first half on third-and-long situations and the Jets had more total yards than the Ravens at halftime. There were a couple of special teams mishaps, the most glaring the blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Still, it was a historic night for the offense. Lamar Jackson broke Michael Vick’s single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback and tied the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a season, while the Ravens set a team record for rushing yards in a single season. Now, they have an extended break before traveling to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 16, needing to win one of their last two games to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.