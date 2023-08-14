Injured Ravens LB Tyus Bowser expected to be ready for season opener; CB Damarion Williams facing longer absence

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser signs autographs before Saturday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Bowser, who's been sidelined by a lingering knee injury, is expected to be ready for the season opener according to coach John Harbaugh. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, coach John Harbaugh said, despite a lingering knee injury that has sidelined the versatile veteran since the start of training camp.

“It hasn’t gotten to that point,” Harbaugh said when asked if Bowser could be in danger of missing the Sept. 10 season opener. “They feel good about it. It’s an agitated knee, I guess. There’s not really anything to say other than that. I think they are being cautious. Today, they did say his knee looked the best it’s looked [with] swelling and things like that. So I know he’ll be back for the season; I know as well as you can know. There’s not a serious problem there; it’s just getting him right so he can play at his highest level.”

The Ravens have hosted free agent outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney for visits but rely on Bowser to set the edge and drop into coverage in addition to rushing the passer.

Harbaugh said the news is less good for second-year cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who needs a second surgery on his injured ankle. A screw inserted during the initial surgery caused a slight crack in the bone. “It’s not going to be a season-ender; it’ll be early season, October maybe,” Harbaugh said.

Williams was expected to compete for snaps at nickel back, and his extended absence will add to the team’s concerns about depth at cornerback, though Harbaugh said Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet are all “close” to returning to practice.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, meanwhile, “tweaked” his hamstring in the team’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. “We’ll be cautious with that for a little while here,” Harbaugh said. “We’re not going to be in a hurry on that one. The thing with a hamstring is you just don’t want to redo it. We’ve really been very cautious with the hamstrings of late.”

Huntley, the incumbent backup to Lamar Jackson, is competing with veteran Josh Johnson, whom he outplayed Saturday, for the No. 2 job.

Harbaugh said wide receiver James Proche II, who did not practice Monday, suffered a contusion on his hip or lower back against the Eagles and will return to action in the next few days.