Ravens injury updates: Where Marquise Brown, Nick Boyle, Jimmy Smith and Trace McSorley stand as roster cuts loom

McSorley’s return from a back injury that sidelined him for the Ravens’ final two preseason games clarifies his short-term future. The Ravens can either keep him as the third quarterback on their 53-man roster, behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Or they can release him by 4 p.m. Tuesday and, barring the emergence of a superior option, hope he clears waivers and sign him to the team’s practice squad.