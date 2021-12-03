11 Ravens, including CB Marlon Humphrey and OLB Odafe Oweh, listed as questionable for Steelers game; OT Cedric Ogbuehi released

Defensive end Calais Campbell (concussion protocol) rested Friday but was not listed with an injury designation for the game, meaning he is expected to play. Humphrey (illness) did not practice for a second straight day, and fellow cornerbacks Tavon Young (illness) and Jimmy Smith (neck/ankle) also did not participate. The other two cornerbacks on the active roster, Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) and Chris Westry (thigh), were limited participants, so the Ravens will face significant questions about their secondary depth going into the Steelers game.