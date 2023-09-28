Ravens WRs Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman among 5 missing at Thursday’s practice; S Kyle Hamilton, RB Justice Hill return

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s not looking good for Odell Beckham Jr. to be on the field for the Ravens when they take on his former team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday.

The 30-year-old wide receiver missed his sixth straight practice Thursday since injuring his ankle in Baltimore’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago. Fellow receiver Rashod Bateman, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s home loss to the Indianapolis Colts, also did not practice for a second straight day.

Being without their top two receivers would be a significant blow for the Ravens with Cleveland boasting one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Meanwhile, outside linebackers David Ojabo (ankle/knee) and Odafe Oweh (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day. Ojabo suffered his injury early against the Colts and did not return, while Oweh’s injury came against the Bengals. The Ravens signed veteran Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad Wednesday, and he will likely be elevated for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has been out since undergoing foot surgery in mid-August, also did not practice.

The Ravens did get good news, however, with safety Marcus Williams a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury in the season opener.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (back) and running back Justice Hill (turf toe) were limited after not practicing Wednesday. Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), both of whom missed the past two games, were limited for a second straight day.

For the Browns, running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), offensive tackle James Hudson (ankle) and cornerback Greg Newsome (elbow) were full participants after being limited a day earlier. Running back Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) and guard Joel Bitonio (ankle/rest) were also limited after not practicing Wednesday.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) was limited for a second straight day.