Ravens RT Morgan Moses doubtful to face Seahawks because of shoulder injury

Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses, pictured Oct. 22, is doubtful to play against the Seattle Seahawks because of a shoulder injury that kept him from practicing all week. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses is doubtful to play against the Seattle Seahawks because of a shoulder injury that kept him from practicing all week.

Moses observed Friday’s practice in warmup clothes as Patrick Mekari filled in at right tackle.

“Morgan can play without practicing, there’s no doubt about it,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We just have to see how it feels. He wanted to practice today, [but] we just nixed that. That’s the kind of guy Morgan is, he’s old school. He wants to get out there.”

Moses had played in 134 consecutive games before he missed the Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season.

Safety Marcus Williams, who missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who missed two practices because of illness, were also listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. Harbaugh said a decision on Williams’ status will likely come down to the last minute Sunday morning.

With Geno Stone excelling, the Ravens have no reason to rush Williams back. With an open spot on their 53-man roster, they could also activate Daryl Worley (shoulder), who was listed as questionable but was a full practice participant all week, off injured reserved to fortify their secondary.

None of the other Ravens who missed practice earlier in the week — a list that included wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Gus Edwards and left tackle Ronnie Stanley — are expected to be unavailable against Seattle.

The Seahawks are also relatively healthy, with guard Phil Haynes (calf) the only starter listed as questionable to face the Ravens. Reserve guard Anthony Bradford (ankle/knee), running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) and nose tackle Austin Faoliu (knee) are also questionable.

Wide receivers Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and DK Metcalf (hip), safety Jamal Adams (rest/knee) and linebacker Boye Mafe (shoulder) do not have designations and are expected to play.