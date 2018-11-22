Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) misses practice again; running back Alex Collins (foot) also out

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco missed practice Thursday again because of his right hip injury, while running back Alex Collins was out with a foot injury.

Flacco hasn’t practiced since before the Ravens’ Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his continued absence means he’s increasingly unlikely to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. Rookie Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a win against the Cincinnati Bengals in his first start Sunday.

Collins has dealt with a foot injury throughout the season but has played in every game. His injury could open the door further for rookie Gus Edwards, who ran for 115 yards against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Right tackle James Hurst (back), who hasn’t played since mid-October, also missed practice for the second straight day this week, as did defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin). Wide receiver John Brown missed practice for noninjury reasons.

Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) was limited for the first time this week, while outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) remained limited in practice.

For the Raiders, wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) and cornerback Leon Hall (back) did not participate in practice Thursday. Nine players were limited, including former Ravens guard Kelechi Osemele (knee), wide receiver Jordy Nelson (knee), center Rodney Hudson (ankle) and cornerback Gareon Conley (groin).

The Baltimore Ravens defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-21, in Week 11 action on Nov. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium.

