Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. among 7 missing at Thursday’s practice; Colts QB Anthony Richardson still out

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. watches during the second half of Sunday's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. (Darron Cummings/AP)

With one more practice to go before Sunday’s Week 3 game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens are still missing several key players.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), running back Justice Hill (turf toe), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) all missed their second straight practice Thursday, putting their status for Sunday in jeopardy.

The Ravens got some good news, however, as outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned after missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (shoulder) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

Beckham, Hill and Oweh were injured in Sunday’s win over the host Cincinnati Bengals, though coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he didn’t believe the injuries to Beckham and Oweh were serious. Linderbaum, Stanley and Williams were hurt in the Sept. 10 season opener against the Houston Texans and have not played or practiced since, while Humphrey has been out since having foot surgery Aug. 16.

On Wednesday, the Ravens signed running back Kenyan Drake to provide depth behind Gus Edwards and practice squad backs Melvin Gordon III and Owen Wright. Center Sam Mustipher was signed to the 53-man roster earlier this week, while veteran Patrick Mekari has been handling left tackle duties in Stanley’s absence. Safety Geno Stone stepped in for Williams and made a crucial interception against the Bengals.

For Indianapolis, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson remains sidelined with a concussion he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Texans. Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) also missed their second straight practice Thursday, while cornerback Kenny Moore II (knee) was out after being limited Wednesday. Starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart (foot) was limited for the second straight day.

If Richardson doesn’t clear concussion protocol before Sunday’s game, Gardner Minshew, a five-year veteran who finished 19-for-23 with 171 yards and one touchdown in relief of Richardson against Houston, would start.

This story may be updated.