Ravens rule out 7 players Sunday, including Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill; Colts QB Anthony Richardson sidelined

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grimaces while getting up during the first half of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Beckham exited in the second half with an ankle injury and did not practice this week before being ruled out against the Colts. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Through the first two games of the season, no NFL team has lost more players to injury than the Ravens. That trend will continue this week.

Baltimore will be without seven players for its Week 3 game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Most notable among them are wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Justice Hill and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Beckham and Oweh suffered ankle injuries in last week’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, while Hill suffered a turf toe injury. None of the three participated in practice this week. Beckham has dealt with ankle issues throughout his career after fracturing it in 2017 and undergoing season-ending surgery.

Also out are safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee). All three were injured in the Ravens’ season-opening win over the Houston Texans and did not practice for a second straight week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey hasn’t practiced since having foot surgery in mid-August and was ruled out as well.

The latest string of injuries comes after the Ravens lost their top running back, J.K. Dobbins, for the season after he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington was put on injured reserve with a chest injury earlier this week. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Washington might be out for the rest of the season.

“It becomes a concern if they’re going to be season-ending injuries,” Harbaugh said Friday. “Those are the ones that you really hope to avoid, [and] you pray to avoid. We’ve had two of those. We’ve had J.K. and possibly Ar’Darius. That’s not set in stone yet, but the rest of the guys are a few weeks, one week, [or] two weeks.

“We thought we would have a couple of guys back this week, [but] they’ll be working for next week.”

The Ravens have nine players on the injured reserve and non-football injury lists, including cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams and outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Malik Hamm. They are not eligible to return until Week 5.

Center Sam Mustipher, left tackle Patrick Mekari and safety Geno Stone are expected to make their second straight starts Sunday, while the Ravens signed veteran Kenyan Drake earlier this week to bolster their depth at running back. Rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson saw increased playing time last week, and Harbaugh indicated Friday that outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Brandon Stephens and Ronald Darby have been the primary cornerbacks while Rock Ya-Sin eases back into the lineup after dealing with a knee injury during training camp. Jalyn Armour-Davis, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick, was active Sunday but did not play a snap on defense. Arthur Maulet is the top candidate to step in for Washington at nickel back.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew talks with coach Shane Steichen during Sunday's game against the Texans. Minshew will start in place of rookie Anthony Richardson, who is out with a concussion. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Meanwhile, the Colts officially ruled out rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, who both suffered concussions in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick, rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns while completing 63.8% of his passes for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception in his first two starts but exited Sunday two possessions after hitting the back of his head at the end of a 15-yard touchdown run.

Fifth-year veteran Gardner Minshew, who threw for 171 yards and a touchdown in relief of Richardson, will start. The 27-year-old former Washington State star is 8-16 in his career as a starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, including a 6-6 mark as a rookie in 2019 when he threw for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

“Credit to him, what he does week in and week out to get prepared for games and to do what he did in that game, to come off the bench and have the success he had, it shows how prepared he is,” said Colts first-year coach Shane Steichen, who has worked with Minshew for three straight seasons dating to his time in Philadelphia. “Just the way he operated, it was very impressive.”

Colts cornerbacks Dallis Flowers (ankle) and Kenny Moore II (knee) are also questionable after being limited Friday, as is guard Quenton Nelson, though he was a full participant in practice Friday. Starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury, will play.