Ravens injury woes continue as OLB David Ojabo is questionable to return vs. Colts with ankle injury

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs in for a touchdown as Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard reacts in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts and is questionable to return, the team said.

Ojabo limped toward the sideline during the game’s first drive but kept his helmet on. He returned for a third-down play before the Colts punted on their second possession.

Jeremiah Moon, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday for his first NFL regular-season appearance, replaced Ojabo. Rookie Tavius Robinson and Malik Harrison also stepped in at outside linebacker alongside starter Jadeveon Clowney. Inside linebackers Del’Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson can also line up on the outside.

The loss thins an already depleted defense with three other missing starters: Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot surgery).

The Ravens ruled out seven starters Sunday, including running back Justice Hill (turf toe), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle).

This story will be updated.