Ravens WR Zay Flowers misses Thursday’s practice with hip injury; WR Rashod Bateman, LT Ronnie Stanley full particpiants

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman went down with an injury at practice, but plans to still play on Sunday against the Chargers. (Baltimore Sun)

Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers missed Thursday’s practice with a hip injury, casting doubt on his availability for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Flowers, a first-round draft pick out of Boston College, is the Ravens’ leading receiver with 53 catches for 588 yards this season. He and tight end Mark Andrews, who’s likely out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury he suffered in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday night, have been quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who appeared to injure his foot when he tumbled to the ground during Wednesday’s practice but said he expects to play Sunday, was a full participant. So was left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury and was limited Wednesday. Cornerback Arthur Maulet also practiced fully after missing Wednesday’s session because of an illness.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) was limited for the second straight day. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) returned but was limited. Linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) did not practice after being limited Wednesday.

Cornerback Damarion Williams “Pepe” Williams (ankle), who has been designated to return from injured reserve, practiced fully for the second straight day.

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) practiced fully after being limited Wednesday. Tight end Gerald Everett (chest), wide receiver Jalen Guyton (groin) and safety JT Woods (illness) were limited for the second straight day. Tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) missed a second straight practice.