Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell misses Friday practice with calf injury while cornerback Jimmy Smith returns

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell did not practice Friday because of the calf injury he suffered in Week 9, while cornerback Jimmy Smith returned as a limited participant after missing Tuesday’s game with a groin injury.
Safety Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) and cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh) missed practice for a second straight day, while nose tackle Brandon Williams and running back Mark Ingram II were absent for noninjury reasons. Defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion) returned to practice as a limited participant.
Campbell, who played 23 snaps in his return Tuesday, was listed as a noninjury absentee for Thursday’s practice.
Rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington, who sat out Tuesday’s game and practice Thursday because of a concussion, returned to practice Friday as a limited participant.
The Ravens are preparing for a vital divisional matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. One of Cleveland’s best defenders, cornerback Denzel Ward, missed a second straight practice Friday because of a calf injury. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has described his status as day-to-day. The Browns also added tight end Austin Hooper (neck) to their injury report after he missed practice.