Three Ravens starters miss practice with injuries, but secondary’s health improving

Three Ravens starters missed practice with injuries for the second straight day Thursday, leaving their status in doubt ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Center Patrick Mekari (back), wide receiver Willie Snead IV (ankle) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) did not practice. Running back Mark Ingram II missed his second straight day with an illness, while starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams had the day off for noninjury reasons.
A banged-up Ravens secondary might be returning to health, however. Cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) was a full participant in practice for the first time since Week 14, when he last played. Peters hadn’t practiced in two weeks before returning as a limited participant Wednesday. Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) also was a full participant Thursday.
Elsewhere in the defensive backfield, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (knee/shoulder) and Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) were limited after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Humphrey hasn’t missed a game because of injury this season. Smith hasn’t played since Week 14.
In Cincinnati, Bengals center B.J. Finney (abdomen), linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) and starting cornerback Williams Jackson III (concussion) did not practice. Starting wide receivers Tyler Boyd (concussion) and Tee Higgins (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Evans (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Phillips (noninjury reasons) were limited.