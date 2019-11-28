Brown, in his second season, has been a big part of the Ravens’ dominant offensive line, which ranks second in ESPN’s Team Pass Rush Win Rate and is paving the way for an NFL-best 210.5 rushing yards per game. Ravens center Matt Skura was carted off the field during Monday night’s 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.