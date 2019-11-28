Ravens starting right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, the team announced.
Brown, in his second season, has been a big part of the Ravens’ dominant offensive line, which ranks second in ESPN’s Team Pass Rush Win Rate and is paving the way for an NFL-best 210.5 rushing yards per game. Ravens center Matt Skura was carted off the field during Monday night’s 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Skura was replaced Monday by undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari. The Ravens later signed former Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos center Jake Brendel.
Five other Ravens missed practice Thursday: running back Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle), defensive tackles Domata Peko Sr. (knee) and Brandon Williams and safety Earl Thomas III.
Tight end Nick Boyle (ankle), guard Bradley Bozeman (ankle) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce were limited.
For the San Francisco 49ers, who enter Sunday’s game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium with the best record in the NFC (10-1), defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) and wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee) did not practice Thursday.
Five San Francisco starters — running back Matt Breida (ankle), tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle), wide receivers Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and tackle Joe Staley (finger) — were limited. Kicker Robbie Gould (right quad), who has missed the past three games, practiced fully, as did defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (jaw).