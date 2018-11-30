Ravens safety Tony Jefferson (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons; QB Joe Flacco doubtful

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, while quarterback Joe Flacco is doubtful as he recovers from his right hip injury.

Jefferson was ruled out of Sunday’s game midway through the Ravens’ win over the Oakland Raiders and did not participate in practice this week. His first absence of the season means the Ravens will turn to backup Chuck Clark at strong safety.

Flacco was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, and coach John Harbaugh did not rule out the team’s longtime starter playing Sunday. Rookie Lamar Jackson has started the past two games for the Ravens, helping them hold on to the AFC’s second wild-card spot with wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Raiders.

Flacco was not in the locker room after practice Friday and has not commented publicly on his status since he was hurt in Week 9.

“He’s coming along well,” Harbaugh said. “We had talked about anticipating some progress this week, and he made quite a bit of progress. … The biggest thing was he didn’t have a setback from yesterday.”

Right tackle James Hurst (back) also was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, but Harbaugh said he would not be available Sunday.

Running backs Alex Collins (foot) and Gus Edwards (ankle), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle), outside linebacker Tim Williams (illness) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) are questionable. Only Levine and Young were limited in practice Friday.

Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant and wide receiver Calvin Ridley were limited Friday, but neither was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play for the first time since suffering a foot injury in the Falcons’ season opener.

“Deion is in, he’s ready to roll,” coach Dan Quinn said. “He had an excellent week and really looked like himself. I was optimistic the whole week to see where he would land, and he really nailed it all week long. He’s dying to get going, and we’re dying to have him back out there.”

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer